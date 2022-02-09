IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.42. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 433 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in IVERIC bio by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

