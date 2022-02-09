Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of IVH opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.