Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years.
Shares of IVH opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $14.34.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.