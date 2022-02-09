James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,252.08

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.08 ($16.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,238 ($16.74). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.74), with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,270.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,252.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. James Latham’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

