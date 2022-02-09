Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Sells $18,270.00 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 26,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

