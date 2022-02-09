Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Sells $18,270.00 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 26,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
