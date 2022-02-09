Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPXGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Exchange Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 69,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,832. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

