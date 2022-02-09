Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Down 0.4%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.10. 27,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 75,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

