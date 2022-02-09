Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Jardine Strategic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)
