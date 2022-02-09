Jason Ferris Purchases 1,650,000 Shares of Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) Stock

Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) insider Jason Ferris acquired 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($23,404.26).

Titanium Sands Company Profile

Titanium Sands Limited explores for mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Mannar Island heavy Mineral Sands Project that consists of 9 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 204 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Windimurra Vanadium Limited and changed its name to Titanium Sands Limited in December 2016.

