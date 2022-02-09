JCDecaux (DEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JCDecaux (EPA: DEC) recently:

2/9/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €27.50 ($31.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €26.50 ($30.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €27.20 ($31.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €24.00 ($27.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €25.00 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €23.60 ($27.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.20 ($24.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – JCDecaux was given a new €23.60 ($27.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EPA:DEC opened at €24.74 ($28.44) on Wednesday. JCDecaux SA has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.06) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($42.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.64 and its 200-day moving average is €22.88.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

