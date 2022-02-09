JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.74) to €23.80 ($27.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDXF opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.