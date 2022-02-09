JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.74) to €23.80 ($27.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$24.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.