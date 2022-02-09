Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 14.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

