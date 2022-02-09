Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Hold

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

ANZBY stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.