Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

