John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
