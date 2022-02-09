John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

