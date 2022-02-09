John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Hits New 12-Month High at $478.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 461.23 ($6.24), with a volume of 5284881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.53).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNZS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.10) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.10) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a market cap of £423.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.16.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

