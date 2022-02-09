JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 4.1%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.18. 5,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JOYY by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JOYY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,903,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

