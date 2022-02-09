Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $266,167 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.