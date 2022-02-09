Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 100.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $377.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

