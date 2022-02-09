Jump Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.64.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $309.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.73 and a 200-day moving average of $325.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

