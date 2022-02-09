Jump Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Athenex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Athenex by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

