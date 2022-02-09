Jump Financial LLC Invests $238,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.