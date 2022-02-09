Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.