Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,968 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AER stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

