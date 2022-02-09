Jump Financial LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.