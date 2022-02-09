Jupiter Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 9th (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Jupiter Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JAQCU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 9th. Jupiter Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,457,000.

