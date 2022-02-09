Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 225.20 ($3.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.40 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.89.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.