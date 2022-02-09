Just Group’s (JUST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 106 ($1.43) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

JUST opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £928.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75.60 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.53).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

