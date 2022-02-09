K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.38. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.30.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million. Analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

