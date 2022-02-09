Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 10,000 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $33.70.

KARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $703.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

