Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. TTM Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.42% of TTM Technologies worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 25,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

