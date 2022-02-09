Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 38,200 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology accounts for 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVID. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

