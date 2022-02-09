KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,292 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $41,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

