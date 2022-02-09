Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,669. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

