Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.33. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 2,419 shares.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $699.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

