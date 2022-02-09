Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.39. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.17. Kforce has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

