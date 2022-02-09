Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.53 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

Kforce stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kforce by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

