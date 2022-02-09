Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

Kforce stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,295. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFRC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kforce by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.