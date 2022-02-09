Khrom Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Khrom Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,517 shares during the period. CarParts.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of CarParts.com worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CarParts.com by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

PRTS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 9,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 2.56. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

