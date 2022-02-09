Khrom Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Khrom Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,611 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,874. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

