Khrom Capital Management LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Khrom Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition makes up 6.1% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

HLF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 4,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

