Kineko (KKO) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $2.23 million and $119,707.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.86 or 0.07278592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,415.00 or 1.00152597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006424 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

