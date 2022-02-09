Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises about 1.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.26% of Alliance Data Systems worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE ADS traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 12,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.