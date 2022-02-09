Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 85,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Beyond Air makes up 1.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 323.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 180.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,124 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XAIR remained flat at $$7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $221.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 32,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $448,301.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

