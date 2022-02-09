Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,250 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for about 3.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 528.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE LAD traded up $16.46 on Wednesday, hitting $315.22. 13,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.25 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.