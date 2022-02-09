Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,250 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for about 3.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 528.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

NYSE LAD traded up $16.46 on Wednesday, hitting $315.22. 13,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.25 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

