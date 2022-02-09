Kinross Gold (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.41.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.35.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

