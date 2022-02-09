KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.45.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 179,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,061. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

