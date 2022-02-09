Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.