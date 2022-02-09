Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.77.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 3,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,810. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.