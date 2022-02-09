KnowBe4 (KNBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $314,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,255 shares of company stock valued at $43,042,287 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

